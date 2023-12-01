Abstract

We present the case of a 10-year-old previously healthy male who suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest because of abdominal trauma and survived with excellent neurologic outcomes and near complete return to baseline functional status at hospital discharge. The rapid response and efficient mobilization of resources led to an excellent patient outcome despite the severity of injuries, including intra-abdominal injuries with expected mortality, out-of-hospital traumatic arrest, coagulopathy, and an extended pediatric intensive care unit stay. This case underscores the significance of timely advanced trauma life support interventions, especially early blood product administration, efficient transport, and airway management, while sharing a remarkable case of out-of-hospital pediatric traumatic arrest with near full recovery.

