Hill TD, Zeng L, Burdette AM, Dowd-Arrow B, Bartkowski JP, Ellison CG. Am. J. Men. Health 2024; 18(3): e15579883241255830.
38819006
In this study, we formally examine the association between penis size dissatisfaction and gun ownership in America. The primary hypothesis, derived from the psychosexual theory of gun ownership, asserts that men who are more dissatisfied with the size of their penises will be more likely to personally own guns.
