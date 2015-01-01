|
Taylor P, DiTommaso E, Scott-Storey K, O'Donnell S, Busolo D, Vincent CD, Malcolm J. Am. J. Men. Health 2024; 18(3): e15579883241255829.
38819019
Cumulative lifetime violence (CLV) encompasses many different types and contexts of violence that occur across the lifespan and is associated with negative mental health outcomes in men; however, little attention has been paid to other factors that can influence these relationships such as attachment style. In this analysis, our focus is to understand how attachment styles directly and indirectly through CLV affect men's mental health, specifically depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol use. Data from 597 Canadian men with lifetime experiences of violence who participated in our national online survey focusing on violence and health were used for mediation analysis.
Humans; Adult; Male; Middle Aged; Canada; violence; mental health; attachment; Young Adult; Mental Health; Surveys and Questionnaires; substance use; men’s health; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; Violence/psychology; Depression/psychology; Anxiety/psychology; *Alcohol Drinking/psychology; *Object Attachment