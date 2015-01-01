Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nurses face disproportionately high rates of suicidal ideation and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). The role of workplace violence, loneliness, and depressive symptoms in exacerbating these issues is poorly understood. This study aims to explore these relationships to inform interventions for improving nurses' mental health.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study involving 1,774 Chinese nurse staff selected through convenient sampling methods was conducted. Workplace violence, depressive symptoms, and loneliness were assessed using the Chinese versions of the Workplace Violence Scale (WVS), the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), and a three-item loneliness scale, respectively. Participants completed self-report questionnaires anonymously to ensure adherence to ethical standards. Statistical analysis utilized structural equation modeling (SEM) to examine the intricate relationships among variables, thereby elucidating the impact of workplace violence, loneliness, and depressive symptoms on nurses' suicidal ideation/NSSI outcomes.



RESULTS: Nurse staff 165 (7.8%) were reported different level of suicidal ideation and 139 (7.8%) participants were reported different level of NSSI. And the final model of workplace violence on suicidal ideation shown a good model fit index (CMIN/DF = 3.482 NFI = 0.969 CFI = 0.977 TLI = 0.955 RFI = 0.938, RMSEA = 0.037 SRMR = 0.035). The pathway of workplace violence to loneliness (β = 0.163, P < 0.001), the indirect effect of workplace violence on suicidal ideation via loneliness and depressive symptoms were 0.100 (95%CI = 0.085, 0.121), the indirect effect of loneliness on suicidal ideation via depressive symptoms were 0.128 (95%CI = 0.100, 0.158). Similarly, the final model of workplace violence on NSSI shown a good model fit index (CMIN/DF = 3.482 NFI = 0.967 CFI = 0.976 TLI = 0.953 RFI = 0.935, RMSEA = 0.037 SRMR = 0.034), the pathways of workplace violence to NSSI (β = 0.115, P < 0.001), the indirect effect of workplace violence on NSSI via loneliness and depressive symptoms were 0.075 (95%CI = 0.055, 0.096), the indirect effect of loneliness on NSSI via depressive symptoms were 0.102 (95%CI = 0.076, 0.130).



CONCLUSION: Our study unveils the role of workplace violence in nurses' suicidal ideation and NSSI, mediated by loneliness and depressive symptoms. Interventions targeting workplace violence are crucial for nurses' well-being, potentially reducing loneliness and depressive symptoms and lowering the risk of suicidal ideation and NSSI. However, further research is needed to explore additional mediators and pathways, employing longitudinal designs to establish causality and develop tailored interventions for nurses affected by workplace violence.

