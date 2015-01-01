|
Citation
Shams Ghahfarokhi M. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): 1463.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38822292
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: spousal violence against women (SVAW) is a common form of violence that occurs within the family context, with spouses being the main perpetrators. Afghanistan has one of the highest rates of SVAW in the world, and its impact on reproductive health and fertility is not well understood. This study aims to investigate the extent to which SVAW influences the total fertility rate (TFR) of Afghan women.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Health Surveys; Pregnancy; Intimate partner violence; Afghanistan; Fertility; *Birth Rate; Mean closed birth intervals; Parity progression ratios; Spousal violence against women; Spouse Abuse/statistics & numerical data