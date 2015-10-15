|
Anderson KM, Blumenthal J, Jain S, Sun X, Amico KR, Landovitz R, Zachek CM, Morris S, Moore DJ, Stockman JK. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1461.
38822300
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cisgender women account for 1 in 5 new HIV infections in the United States, yet remain under-engaged in HIV prevention. Women experiencing violence face risk for HIV due to biological and behavioral mechanisms, and barriers to prevention, such as challenges to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for HIV Prevention (PrEP) adherence. In this analysis, we aim to characterize intimate partner violence (IPV) among cisgender heterosexual women enrolled in a PrEP demonstration project and assess the associations with PrEP adherence.
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Violence; Young Adult; California; Adherence; *HIV Infections/prevention & control; *Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data; *Medication Adherence/statistics & numerical data; *Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis/statistics & numerical data; Anti-HIV Agents/therapeutic use; Intimate Partner violence; Pre-exposure Prophylaxis for HIV Prevention; Tenofovir/therapeutic use/administration & dosage