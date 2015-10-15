SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Anderson KM, Blumenthal J, Jain S, Sun X, Amico KR, Landovitz R, Zachek CM, Morris S, Moore DJ, Stockman JK. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1461.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-024-18946-4

PMID

38822300

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cisgender women account for 1 in 5 new HIV infections in the United States, yet remain under-engaged in HIV prevention. Women experiencing violence face risk for HIV due to biological and behavioral mechanisms, and barriers to prevention, such as challenges to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for HIV Prevention (PrEP) adherence. In this analysis, we aim to characterize intimate partner violence (IPV) among cisgender heterosexual women enrolled in a PrEP demonstration project and assess the associations with PrEP adherence.

METHODS: Adherence Enhancement Guided by Individualized Texting and Drug Levels (AEGiS) was a 48-week single-arm open-label study of PrEP adherence in HIV-negative cisgender women in Southern California (N = 130) offered daily tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (TDF/FTC). From 6/2016 to 10/2018, women completed a survey reporting HIV risk behavior and experiences of any IPV (past 90-days) and IPV sub-types (past-year, lifetime) and biological testing for HIV/STIs at baseline, and concentrations of tenofovir-diphosphate (TFV-DP) in dried blood spots at weeks 4, 12, 24, 36, and 48. Outcomes were TFV-DP concentrations consistent with ≥ 4 or ≥ 6 doses/week at one or multiple visits. Multivariable logistic regression models were conducted to examine associations.

RESULTS: Past-90-day IPV was reported by 34.4% of participants, and past-year and lifetime subtypes reported by 11.5-41.5%, and 21.5-52.3%, respectively. Women who engaged in sex work and Black women were significantly more likely to report IPV than others. Lifetime physical IPV was negatively associated with adherence at ≥ 4 doses/week at ≥ 3 of 5 visits, while other relationships with any IPV and IPV sub-types were variable.

CONCLUSION: IPV is an indication for PrEP and important indicator of HIV risk; our findings suggest that physical IPV may also negatively impact long-term PrEP adherence. CLINICAL TRIALS REGISTRATION: NCT02584140 (ClinicalTrials.gov), registered 15/10/2015.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Violence; Young Adult; California; Adherence; *HIV Infections/prevention & control; *Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data; *Medication Adherence/statistics & numerical data; *Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis/statistics & numerical data; Anti-HIV Agents/therapeutic use; Intimate Partner violence; Pre-exposure Prophylaxis for HIV Prevention; Tenofovir/therapeutic use/administration & dosage

