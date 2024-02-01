SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Calabrese TM, Hamilton JG, Benton TD, Standley CJ. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 33(3): 423-435.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chc.2024.02.003

38823814

Suicide is a complex public health issue impacting many children and adolescents-and their families-each year, and it requires a complex public health solution. Local, state, and national collaboratives that leverage evidence-based strategies, foster community engagement, and prioritize equity are necessary to holistically address this issue. Here, the authors discuss the necessary steps for fostering inclusive community partnerships and outline the rationale for partnering with schools, youth groups, faith organizations, parent-teacher organizations, clinical settings, and professional organizations, as well as collaborating with the juvenile justice and child welfare systems and working together to foster suicide prevention policy.


Humans; Child; Policy; Adolescent; *Suicide Prevention; Mental health; Public health; Cooperative Behavior; Partnership; Equity; Intersectoral Collaboration

