Abstract

There are few human tragedies that stir sympathy and concern more deeply than seeing children suffer secondary to war, displacement, and increasingly frequent epidemics of violence around the world. Falling witness or victim to acts of war and terrorism and subsequent fleeing of millions of children across the world stirs an array of powerful human emotions. Such circumstances by definition involve destruction, pain, and death. It is, paramount that we all work collaboratively, to provide psychological assistance, training, and education and work with various stakeholders to decrease the psychological impact of displacement secondary to war, terrorism, and other social factors.

