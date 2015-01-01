Abstract

Co-occurring mental health concerns are prevalent among substance use recovery housing residents. We sought to explore how residents with co-occurring mental health and substance use needs experience recovery housing. We conducted semi-structured interviews with residents (N = 92) in recovery homes across Texas and developed themes through thematic analysis. Residents note that living in a group home can exacerbate anxiety and paranoia, especially during periods of high turnover. Overwhelmingly, however, residents believe recovery housing improves their mental health. Residents use their shared lived experiences to support one another. Residents also express appreciation for the transition period offered by recovery housing, allowing them to solidify their recoveries before fully re-entering society. Participants describe recovery homes as a critical support for their co-occurring mental health and substance use concerns. These results provide key insights on how to better support mental health in recovery housing.

