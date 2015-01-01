|
Citation
|
Wells SK. Crit. Care Nurse 2024; 44(3): 6-8.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Critical Care Nurses)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38821524
|
Abstract
|
Working as a nurse in the emergency department, I had shifts that could be long and hard. Often, however, the time at home was harder. There were times when I could not sleep, having anxiety over what I had done right or wrong while on shift, and sometimes I fell into deep depressions. I loved my job, but it was frequently not good for me. I thought I was alone with these feelings, but the data show otherwise.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Suicide Prevention; *Mental Health; *Suicide/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Workplace/psychology; Critical Care Nursing/standards; Nursing Staff, Hospital/psychology; Working Conditions