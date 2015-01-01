|
Citation
|
Remigio-Baker RA, Hungerford LD, Bailie JM, Ivins BJ, Lopez J, Ettenhofer ML. Disabil. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38821113
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to determine the extent to which patient's perspective of symptom improvement, as indexed by the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC) survey, is associated with symptom improvement on common measures of neurobehavioral and mental health symptoms following concussion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; depressive symptoms; service members; post-traumatic stress symptoms; neurobehavioral symptoms; Patient global impression of change