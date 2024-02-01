|
Aoun J, Copin C, Portelette M, Orri M, Spodenkiewicz M. Encephale (1974) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: The number of patients consulting with suicidal thoughts and behavior in the health care centers have increased since the Covid-19 pandemic. This increase has been particularly important among adolescents. Most often these patients are diagnosed with anxiety or depressive symptoms. We only have a limited amount of information on depression and STB in adolescents since epidemiological monitoring in health care institutions is based on computerized coding derived from ICD-10. This coding system is very specific for the different forms of depression yet fails to provide accurate coding for suicidal thoughts and behavior. The objectives of this study were to compare the numbers of adolescents with depression who were admitted with suicidal thoughts and behavior before and after the initial Covid-19 lockdown and to highlight possible gender disparities.
Gender; Depression; Adolescence; Dépression; Suicidal ideation and behavior; Covid-19; Genre; Idéation et conduite suicidaire