Abstract

BACKGROUND: The number of patients consulting with suicidal thoughts and behavior in the health care centers have increased since the Covid-19 pandemic. This increase has been particularly important among adolescents. Most often these patients are diagnosed with anxiety or depressive symptoms. We only have a limited amount of information on depression and STB in adolescents since epidemiological monitoring in health care institutions is based on computerized coding derived from ICD-10. This coding system is very specific for the different forms of depression yet fails to provide accurate coding for suicidal thoughts and behavior. The objectives of this study were to compare the numbers of adolescents with depression who were admitted with suicidal thoughts and behavior before and after the initial Covid-19 lockdown and to highlight possible gender disparities.



METHODS: Patients' medical charts for this retrospective research were obtained from the Department of Adolescent Psychiatry at the University Hospital Centre of Reunion Island, manually screened, and then analyzed. We included all adolescents diagnosed with depression who had had their first consultation between January 1, 2019 and July 31, 2021. The number of patients presenting suicidal thoughts, self-harm and suicide attempts were compared before and after the initial Covid-19 lockdown.



RESULTS: Three hundred and sixty-one adolescents diagnosed with depression participated in the study (33.5% males, 66.5% females). Their average age was 16 (SD=1.7). The number of admitted patients increased from 9 to 16 new adolescents with depression and STB each month between the period before and after the first lockdown, with a large proportion of female patients (increase of 74.1%).



CONCLUSION: This study showed an increase in the number of adolescents consulting for suicidal thoughts or behavior in an adolescent psychiatry department in Reunion Island after the initial Covid-19 lockdown. They were mainly female. This increase has strained an already overburdened mental health system by doubling the number of adolescents that each health care provider has had to help which increases the risk of inadequate care by rapidly increasing the workload but with constant resources.

