|
Citation
|
González Moraga FR, Enebrink P, Perrin S, Sygel K, Veling W, Wallinius M. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1307633.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38818023
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Improvements in virtual reality (VR) have made it possible to create realistic, virtual settings for behavioral assessment and skills training that cannot otherwise be accessed in a safe way in forensic psychiatric settings. VR interventions are under development but little is known how forensic psychiatric patients with severe mental disorders experience VR-assisted assessments or treatments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
treatment; aggression; forensic psychiatry; content analysis; virtual reality; VR; experiences; VRAPT