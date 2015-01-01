Abstract

AIM: In Pakistan, seeking help for mental health is considered a social stigma and a large number of medical students are suffering from mental health. This study aimed to investigate the attitude toward seeking professional care for mental health issues among medical students.



METHODology: A cross-sectional study was conducted with a total of 316 students selected through multistage stratified cluster sampling. With each academic year 500 students were enrolled. Linear regression analysis was used to find the association of outcome and independent variables.



RESULTS: Around 56% of students had a negative attitude toward seeking professional help. Common predictors associated with a negative attitude were age (p < 0.001), academic year (p < 0.001) and with self-harm behavior (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: University students generally had moderate intentions to seek counseling regarding mental health.

Language: en