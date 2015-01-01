SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Atkins DN, Del Pozo B, Clark MH, Andraka-Christou B, O'Donnell D, Ray B. Health Justice 2024; 12(1): 25.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1186/s40352-024-00279-4

38819492

PMC11143637

OBJECTIVES: To assess the prevalence of emergency medical incidents wherein naloxone was administered but overdose was not described as the chief complaint during the 9-1-1 call, including differences by overdose victim race/ethnicity and sex.

METHODS: We computed the percentage of 9-1-1 calls in Marion County, Indiana, from 2011 to 2020, wherein naloxone was administered but the caller did not describe overdose as the chief complaint. We estimated a logistic regression to examine the associations between reporting of overdose as the chief complaint and race and sex of the overdose victim.

RESULTS: Almost one-fifth of 9-1-1 calls preceding naloxone administration did not describe overdose as the chief complaint. 9-1-1 callers were more likely to describe a non-overdose as the chief complaint when the overdose victim was Black or female.

CONCLUSION: 9-1-1 callers are less likely to use terminology describing overdose when the overdose victim is female or Black, than when the victim is male or White. Inaccurate terminology when calling 9-1-1 could delay naloxone administration, thereby increasing risk of overdose death and hypoxic brain injury. Some 9-1-1 callers may be avoiding overdose terminology to prevent a police response, or due to lack of knowledge about overdose identification, but further research is needed to determine the mechanisms underlying these findings.


Language: en

Overdose; Disparities; Emergency medical services; Naloxone

