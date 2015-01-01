Abstract

Youth violence is a preventable public health issue. Few hospital-based programs intentionally focus on youth violence prevention. This project aimed to describe the Systematic Screening and Assessment (SSA) methodology used to identify existing hospital-based youth violence prevention (HBYVP) programs ready for future rigorous evaluation. To identify promising HBYVP programs currently in use and assess readiness for evaluation, data from the 2017 American Hospital Association (AHA) Annual Survey of Hospitals was used to identify hospitals with Level I-III trauma centers with reported HBYVP programs. Information for each program was gathered via environmental scan and key informant interviews. A total of 383 hospital-based violence prevention programs were identified. Two review panels were conducted with violence prevention experts to identify characteristics of programs suitable for an evaluability assessment (EA). Fifteen programs focused on youth (10-24 years old) and were identified to be promising and evaluable. Three of the 15 programs were determined to have the infrastructure and readiness necessary for rigorous evaluation. Lessons learned and best practices for SSA project success included use of streamlined outreach efforts that provide program staff with informative and culturally tailored project materials outlining information about the problem, project goals, proposed SSA activities, and altruistic benefit to the community at the initial point of contact. In addition, success of review panels was attributed to use of software to streamline panelist review processes and use of evaluation and data analysis subject matter experts to serve as panel facilitators. Communities experiencing high youth violence burden and hospitals serving these communities can improve health outcomes among youth by implementing and evaluating tailored HBYVP programs.

Language: en