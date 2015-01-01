|
Citation
|
Srifuengfung M, Lenze EJ, Roose SP, Brown PJ, Lavretsky H, Karp JF, Reynolds CF, Yingling M, Sa-Nguanpanich N, Mulsant BH. Int. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2024; 39(6): e6105.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38822571
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol and substance use are increasing in older adults, many of whom have depression, and treatment in this context may be more hazardous. We assessed alcohol and other substance use patterns in older adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We examined patient characteristics associated with higher alcohol consumption and examined the moderating effect of alcohol on the association between clinical variables and falls during antidepressant treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Logistic Models; Male; Middle Aged; Aged, 80 and over; elderly; aging; cannabis; major depressive disorder; *Alcohol Drinking; seniors; depressive disorder; falls; marijuana; *Depressive Disorder, Treatment-Resistant/drug therapy; *Antidepressive Agents/therapeutic use; *Accidental Falls/statistics & numerical data; Benzodiazepines/therapeutic use/adverse effects; polysubstance; Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; treatment‐resistant depression