SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hermida C, Chillón P, Andrade J, Barranco-Ruiz Y, Campos-Garzón P, Palma-Leal X, Quezada A, Villa-González E, Orellana D, Huertas-Delgado J. Int. J. Environ. Health Res. 2024.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09603123.2024.2358478

PMID

38817088

Abstract

Parents´ perceptions can influence their children´s mode of commuting to school. In this sense, the purposes of this study were to compare parental barriers towards active commuting to school (ACS) between Ecuadorian and Spanish children, and to analyze the associations between those barriers and the children's mode of commuting. Descriptive and comparative analyses were performed using Chi-square and T-student test. Associations were analyzed by several logistic regression models.

RESULTS showed that road safety is the main barrier for ACS, and that all the barriers are perceived as higher by Ecuadorian parents (p<0.001). It was also found that Ecuadorian children were less likely to be active when parents perceive greater total barriers (OR=0.15, CI=0.06, 0.40). Public policies should focus on reducing the parental barriers in order to increase ACS, specifically those related to road safety.

SR2S


Language: en

Keywords

safety; family; schools; perceptions; Sustainable mobility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print