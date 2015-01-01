Abstract

Parents´ perceptions can influence their children´s mode of commuting to school. In this sense, the purposes of this study were to compare parental barriers towards active commuting to school (ACS) between Ecuadorian and Spanish children, and to analyze the associations between those barriers and the children's mode of commuting. Descriptive and comparative analyses were performed using Chi-square and T-student test. Associations were analyzed by several logistic regression models.



RESULTS showed that road safety is the main barrier for ACS, and that all the barriers are perceived as higher by Ecuadorian parents (p<0.001). It was also found that Ecuadorian children were less likely to be active when parents perceive greater total barriers (OR=0.15, CI=0.06, 0.40). Public policies should focus on reducing the parental barriers in order to increase ACS, specifically those related to road safety.



SR2S

