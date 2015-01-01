Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To quantify the volume and nature of radiological imaging performed for e-scooter related trauma presentations in a tertiary referral centre and to identify common radiological pattern of injuries.



METHODS: Our study received institutional review board approval. We retrospectively reviewed all anonymised radiological imaging studies performed in our institution for the term 'scooter' or 'e-scooter' between July 2020 and July 2021. The patient demographics, number of imaging studies performed and modality type as well as the nature of injuries identified were recorded.



RESULTS: Within the study period, 147 patients with e-scooter-related injuries were referred for radiological imaging. Forty-two (29%) of those patients had positive radiological findings. The vast majority of injuries on radiographs were upper limb injuries typical of a fall on outstretched hand (FOOSH) pattern. Thirty-two patients (22%) required advanced diagnostics with CT or MRI with 11 of these patients having positive findings. Four patients suffered significant head injuries including skull fractures and/or intracranial haemorrhage. Five patients suffered facial bone fractures, and 2 suffered spinal fractures. One patient suffered a handlebar abdominal trauma with a resulting large bowel injury ultimately requiring bowel resection.



CONCLUSION: E-scooter-related injuries represent a new and emerging high-energy trauma patient. These patients demonstrate injury patterns similar to other high-energy trauma such as road traffic accidents. Although the most common injuries are musculoskeletal upper limb injuries typical of FOOSH, a large proportion of these require advanced diagnostic imaging (CT, MRI) which were commonly positive for significant injuries.

