SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Castellana MC, Brand SA, Leo RJ. J. Addict. Dis. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10550887.2024.2353435

PMID

38821937

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Persons with substance use disorders (SUDs) have a greater risk of suicide compared with the general population. Adjustment Disorder (AD) has been under-researched in SUD populations.

OBJECTIVE(S): To characterize rates, and associated features, of AD among persons with SUD for whom lethality concerns arise in a general hospital setting.

METHODS: Retrospective analysis of electronic medical record data from psychiatric consultations during a consecutive six-month period.

RESULTS: Compared with persons with SUD classified as non-attempters, suicide attempters were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with AD. Multiple logistic regression models revealed patients with SUD referred for suicide-related concerns have an increased risk of suicide attempt if also diagnosed with AD or if they have a history of prior suicide attempt.

CONCLUSIONS: These data are in line with the contention that SUD, with comorbid AD, portend significant risk for suicide. AD represents an important disorder to recognize and target in suicide prevention strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; adjustment disorder; substance use disorders; general hospital setting; psychiatric consultation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print