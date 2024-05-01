Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to estimate the population-attributable fraction (PAF) of psychiatric and physical disorders for suicide among older adults, focusing on sex- and age-specific factors.



METHODS: Data from Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Data and National Death Registry included 9136 cases of suicide in individuals aged 65+, with 89,439 matched controls. Physical and psychiatric disorders were identified through diagnostic records. Conditional logistic regression assessed risk factors, and PAF was calculated using disorder prevalence and adjusted odds ratios.



RESULTS: Major suicide risk factors among older adults were depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, and sleep disorders. Physical disorders like hypertension, peptic ulcers, and cancer also showed significant PAF values. The combined PAF of physical disorders equaled that of psychiatric disorders. Psychiatric disorders had a greater impact on women and the youngest-old adults, while physical disorders had a higher contribution among men, middle-old adults, and oldest-old adults. LIMITATIONS: Relying solely on claim data to identify psychiatric and physical disorders may underestimate their prevalence and associations with suicide due to unrecorded cases of individuals not seeking help and the absence of key risk factors like social isolation and family support.



CONCLUSIONS: This study identifies preventable or treatable risk factors for older adult suicide, emphasizing the need to target specific psychiatric and physical disorders in suicide prevention efforts while taking into account sex- and age-specific considerations. It also underscores the importance of establishing social welfare support systems to address the unique challenges older adults face.

