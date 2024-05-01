|
Citation
Richard-Devantoy S, Berlim MT, Garel N, Inja A, Turecki G. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38823590
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A more in-depth understanding of the relationship between depressive symptoms, neurocognition and suicidal behavior could provide insights into the prognosis and treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and suicide. We conducted a network analysis among depressed patients examining associations between history of suicide attempt (HSA), core emotional major depression disorder, and key neurocognitive domains.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Cognition; Suicide attempt; Network analysis; Verbal fluency