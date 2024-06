Abstract

PURPOSE: Emergency department (ED) visits for suicidal ideation and self-harm are more prevalent in autistic than non-autistic youth. However, providers are typically offered insufficient guidance for addressing suicide risk in autistic youth, likely impacting confidence and care.



METHODS: In this pilot study, we conducted semi-structured interviews with 17 key members of the autism community (i.e., autistic youth with a history of suicidality, caregivers of autistic youth with a history of suicidality, autism specialist clinicians, ED clinicians) to inform the development of recommendations for modifying ED care for autistic patients, with a focus on suicide risk screening and management.



RESULTS: Participants reported on challenges they encountered receiving or providing care and/or recommendations for improving care. Participant perspectives were aligned, and four main categories emerged: accounting for autism features, connection and youth engagement in care, caregiver and family involvement, and service system issues.



CONCLUSION: As research continues in the development of autism-specific suicide risk assessment tools and management strategies, it is essential we better equip providers to address suicide risk in autistic patients, particularly in ED settings.

