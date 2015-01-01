SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pardej SK, Mayes SD. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10803-024-06417-z

38822900

The purpose of the present study is to compare risk and predictors of poor safety awareness and accidental injuries in ASD, ADHD, and neurotypical samples. Neurodivergent groups (ADHD-I n = 309; ADHD-C n = 747; ASD-only n = 328; ASD + ADHD n = 1,108) were 2-17 years old. The neurotypical group (n = 186) was 6-12 years of age. Maternal ratings on the Pediatric Behavior Scale examined safety awareness, accidental injury, and psychological problems. Children with ASD + ADHD had significantly poorer safety awareness and accidental injury ratings than all other groups. Predictors of poor safety awareness in the total ASD and/or ADHD sample were: impulsivity, younger age, lower IQ, and hyperactivity. Predictors of accidental injuries were: incoordination, hyperactivity, and conduct problems. Clinicians working with children who have ASD and ADHD are encouraged to screen for poor safety awareness, discuss child safety measures, and provide evidence-based intervention to improve safety awareness and mitigate the risk of injury.


ADHD; ASD; Accidental injury; Neurotypical children; Poor safety swareness

