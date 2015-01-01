SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Valdés-Cuervo AA, Parra-Pérez LG, Yañez-Quijada AI, Reyes-Rodríguez AC. J. Community Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jcop.23126

38822714

Multiple studies have shown that adolescents exposed to community violence are likely to engage in bullying behaviors. However, we still need to understand which variables can help reduce the influence of community violence exposure (CVE) on bullying. To investigate this question, a study was conducted with a sample of 568 Mexican adolescents, comprising 276 (48.6%) males and 292 (51.4%) females aged 12 to 16 years old (M age = 13.7 years, SD = 0.82). The study examined how parental support (PS) and parental induction to justice sensitivity (JS) can moderate the relationship between CVE and bullying. The study used structural equation modeling with latent variables. The results showed that CVE was positively associated with bullying, whereas PS and the induction to perpetrator JS were negatively associated. The moderation analysis suggests that the relationship between CVE and bullying was weaker among adolescents who received high PS. On the other hand, low and high parental induction to JS had the same moderating effect. Based on the findings, parental practices are critical when developing preventive programs to reduce the harmful effects of CVE on bullying behavior.


social support; bullying; community; parents; violence exposure; justice sensitivity

