Abstract

Indian women account for 36.6% of suicide-related deaths worldwide and gender-based violence (GBV) is a key social determinant. The cultural theory of suicide (CTS), which synthesizes risk factors and explanations of suicide among racial/ethnic minorities, posits four tenets: idioms of distress, cultural sanctions, and social discord. Our study applied the CTS to Indian women from slums reporting GBV to explore (1) culturally relevant risk pathways towards suicidal ideation using qualitative analyses, and test (2) the association between idioms of distress and suicidal ideation. 112 women from urban slums were recruited and 99 completed surveys. A subset were administered qualitative interviews. Aim 1 explored the CTS framework among participants describing suicidal ideation in qualitative interviews [n = 18]; Aim 2 explored if idioms of distress severity was associated with suicidal ideation through an ANCOVA [N = 99]. Idioms of distress such as 'tension' indicated suicidal ideation. Communities did not sanction suicidal ideation, leading to secrecy regarding disclosure. Women in 'love marriages' (versus arranged marriages) reported minority stress. Social discord heightened suicidal thoughts.



RESULTS of the ANCOVA confirmed that women reporting suicidal ideation had higher idioms of distress severity (M = 28.56, SD = 6.37), compared to women who did not (M = 21.77, SD = 6.07), F(1, 96) = 28.58, p < .001 (η(p)(2) = .23). Our study empirically validates the CTS among Indian GBV survivors. Culturally responsive suicide prevention can include assessing idioms of distress, improving family support, and educating to reduce stigma and enhance help-seeking.

Language: en