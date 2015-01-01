Abstract

Cultural and religious norms, as well as trauma-related cognitions and recovery actions, are known to impact the well-being of survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). Although acknowledged as a key component, there is scant research on the recovery trajectories of women who have experienced IPV, in particular on survivors from collectivistic societies such as the Jewish Ultra-Orthodox (JUO) community in Israel. A mediation model examined the recovery process of 261 Israeli JUO survivors. In particular, it tested whether the normalization of violence and women's endorsement of Jewish religious norms that justify violence would be directly and negatively associated with women's well-being and positively associated with psychopathology. Additionally, it examined whether women's normalization of violence and support of religious norms would positively predict women's negative trauma-related cognitions. In turn, these cognitions were expected to negatively predict women's engagement in recovery actions, help-seeking behaviors, and faith-based responses but positively predict disengagement responses. The model further posited that women's engagement in steps toward recovery, help-seeking behaviors, and faith-based responses would positively predict women's well-being and negatively predict psychopathology. In contrast, women's disengagement responses would negatively predict women's well-being and positively predict their psychopathology. Bootstrap results indicated that supporting religious norms positively predicted women's trauma-related cognitions, which then negatively predicted women's recovery actions, help-seeking behaviors, and faith-based responses but positively predicted women's disengagement responses. Women's recovery actions and faith-based responses positively predicted women's well-being, while disengagement responses positively predicted women's psychopathology. Contrary to expectations, help-seeking behaviors positively predicted psychopathology.

Language: en