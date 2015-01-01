|
Wuest J, Last BS. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(1): 151-168.
38818606
Industry-funded religious liberty legal groups have sought to undermine healthcare policy and law while simultaneously attacking the rights of sexual and gender minorities. Whereas past scholarship has tracked religiously-affiliated healthcare providers' growing political power and attendant transformations to legal doctrine, our account emphasizes the political donors and visionaries who have leveraged religious providers and the U.S. healthcare system's delegated structure to transform social policy and bureaucratic agencies more generally.
Humans; United States; First Amendment; Freedom; Healthcare Policy; *Civil Rights/legislation & jurisprudence; *Health Policy/legislation & jurisprudence; Administrative Law; Civil Rights; Gender And Sexuality; Religious Liberty; Sexual and Gender Minorities/legislation & jurisprudence; State Government