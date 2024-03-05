Abstract

M. Kekic, A. Rose, C. Baker, and D. Bayley, 'Reduced self-harm on acute mental health wards following the implementation of a vision-based patient monitoring system: Evidence from five NHS trusts,' Journal of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing (Early View), https://doi.org/10.1111/jpm.13036. The above article, published online on 05 March 2024 in Wiley Online Library (wileyonlinelibrary.com), has been retracted by agreement between the journal Editor-in-Chief, Hugh McKenna, and John Wiley & Sons Ltd. The retraction has been agreed due to an undisclosed conflict of interest by the authors, which was reported in a complaint by a third party. Following an investigation, it was confirmed that, while the authors reported their employment status with Oxehealth Ltd. in their personal affiliations section, they failed to do so in a conflict of interest statement as required by the journal. Because the journal uses a double-blind peer review process, neither the names of the authors nor their affiliations were visible to the reviewers and editors during evaluation of the manuscript. Had an employment status disclosure been made clear in a conflict-of-interest statement in accordance with the journal's submission guidelines, the Editor-in-Chief and all associate editors would have considered author employment by Oxehealth Ltd., the developer of the technology evaluated by the authors, as a major competing interest and would have rejected the manuscript without peer review. Therefore, the article must be retracted. Dr. Kekic disagrees with the retraction, on behalf of all the authors.

Language: en