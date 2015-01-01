Abstract

More than 40% of women will experience intimate partner violence during their lives, as will more than one-quarter of men. That's why the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening all women of reproductive age for intimate partner violence, which can include physical, sexual, and psychological abuse by a partner. Yet only 43% of primary care clinicians who care for people enrolled in Medicaid do, a report by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) found.



Many of the roughly 1200 primary care physicians surveyed cited time constraints, inadequate support services for patients with positive screens, and concern for patient privacy as barriers. Higher reimbursement for screening time might encourage more clinicians to screen for intimate partner violence, the HHS-OIG reported.

Language: en