|
Citation
|
Seifu BL, Asebe HA, Legesse BT, Mulaw GF, Tebeje TM, Mare KU. PLoS One 2024; 19(5): e0303187.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38820457
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Violence against women, particularly intimate partner violence, is a significant Concern for public health as well as a violation of the human rights of women especially in low and middle-income countries. However, there was limited evidence how soon an ever-married women experience intimate partner violence in Africa. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the timing of first intimate partner violence (FIPV) among ever-married women in 30 SSA countries and to identify the risk factors of the timing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Marriage; Prognosis; Africa South of the Sahara/epidemiology; *Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data