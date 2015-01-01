|
Wastler HM, Mengda Y, Pan X, Bornheimer LA, Moe AM, Breitborde NJK. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 338: e115978.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38823163
This study examined trajectories of suicide-risk and their relationship to symptoms, recovery, and quality of life over time. Data was obtained from the Recovery after an Initial Schizophrenia Episode Early Treatment Program (RAISE-ETP) study. 404 individuals with first-episode psychosis (FEP) completed measures of suicide-risk, depression, positive symptoms, recovery, and quality of life at baseline, 6mo, 12mo, 18mo, and 24mo. Latent class analysis was used to identify temporal trajectories of suicide-risk. General linear mixed models for repeated measures were used to examine the relationship between the latent trajectories of suicide-risk and clinical variables.
Recovery; Suicide risk; First episode psychosis; Quality of life; Trajectories