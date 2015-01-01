Abstract

This study examined trajectories of suicide-risk and their relationship to symptoms, recovery, and quality of life over time. Data was obtained from the Recovery after an Initial Schizophrenia Episode Early Treatment Program (RAISE-ETP) study. 404 individuals with first-episode psychosis (FEP) completed measures of suicide-risk, depression, positive symptoms, recovery, and quality of life at baseline, 6mo, 12mo, 18mo, and 24mo. Latent class analysis was used to identify temporal trajectories of suicide-risk. General linear mixed models for repeated measures were used to examine the relationship between the latent trajectories of suicide-risk and clinical variables.



RESULTS identified three latent trajectories of suicide-risk (low-risk, worsening, and improving). The low-risk and improving classes experienced improvements in depression, positive symptoms, quality of life, and recovery over time. The worsening class experienced improvements in positive symptoms and quality of life, but no change in depression or recovery. These results suggest that some individuals with FEP are at risk for persistent depression and worsening suicide-risk during treatment despite experiencing improvements in positive symptoms and quality of life. These findings have important clinical implications, as persistent depression and worsening suicide-risk might be masked by the primary focus on positive symptoms and quality of life in most FEP clinics.

Language: en