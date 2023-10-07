Abstract

The terrorist attack of October 7, 2023, and its accompanying war have increased the risk for posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and suicide ideation (SI). In this national prospective cohort study, we examined the extent to which a sense of loneliness moderates the association between PTSS and SI in the wake of the October 7th attack and the Israel-Hamas war. A representative sample of 710 Israeli adults (362 female, 51.1 %) aged 18-85 (M = 41.01, SD = 13.72) participated in a longitudinal study assessing depression, current SI, and loneliness at two time points: T1, one month before the attack (August 2023) and T2 (November 2023), one month after the attack. We found two significant interactions in which a sense of loneliness at T2 moderated the link between both PTSS at T1 and T2 and current SI at T2. Specifically, the level of PTSS contributed to current SI at T2 more strongly among individuals reporting higher loneliness levels than those reporting low loneliness levels. Clinicians treating individuals coping with high PTSS levels should attend to their patients' sense of loneliness, as it comprises a significant risk factor for current SI and may be considered an important target in treatment.

Language: en