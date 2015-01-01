|
Citation
Kesim IE, Pittig A, Wong AHK. Psychol. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38822864
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Typicality asymmetry in generalization refers to enhanced fear generalization when trained with typical compared to atypical exemplars. Typical exemplars are highly representative of their category, whereas atypical exemplars are less representative. Individual risk factors, such as trait anxiety, attenuate this effect, due to the high level of threat ambiguity of atypical exemplars. Although recent research provided evidence for generalization of safety behavior, it is unclear whether this generalization also follows typicality asymmetry. This study examined (1) whether participants exhibited typicality asymmetry in the generalization of safety behavior and (2) whether this effect would be attenuated by individual risk factors, such as intolerance of uncertainty and trait anxiety.
Language: en