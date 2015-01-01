Abstract

There are individual effects of alexithymia, childhood maltreatment, impulsivity, and some biological markers on aggression and psychological distress in schizophrenia. However, the combined effects of these psychological and biological markers have not yet been fully studied. This study therefore aimed to investigate the influence of these psychological and biological markers on aggression and psychological distress (e.g., depression and anxiety) in inpatients with schizophrenia (n = 355). Participants completed self-report and clinician-rated scales, and blood samples were collected. There were no significant differences between patients with and without alexithymia regarding biological markers. Patients with childhood maltreatment exhibited higher levels of free triiodothyronine (FT3) and C-reactive protein (CRP), as well as lower total cholesterol (TC) levels, compared to non-traumatized individuals. Aggression was positively predicted by psychological distress, alexithymia, childhood maltreatment, impulsivity, CRP, and FT3, and negatively by TC and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Negative symptoms, childhood maltreatment, alexithymia, aggression, and CRP positively, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol negatively emerged as predictors of psychological distress. The study highlights the connections between childhood maltreatment, alexithymia, impulsivity, and potentially related biological dysregulation in explaining aggression and negative mood states as a bio-psychological model of aggression and mood in schizophrenia.

