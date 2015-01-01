SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yang S, Huang Q, Yu M. Sci. Total Environ. 2024.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.173273

PMID

38823698

Abstract

This study comprehensively and critically reviews active fire detection advancements in remote sensing from 1975 to the present, focusing on two main perspectives: datasets and corresponding instruments, and detection algorithms. The study highlights the increasing role of machine learning, particularly deep learning techniques, in active fire detection. Looking forward, the review outlines current challenges and future research opportunities in remote sensing for active fire detection. These include exploring data quality management and multi-modal learning, developing spatiotemporally explicit models, investigating self-supervised learning models, improving explainable and interpretable models, integrating physical models with machine learning, and building digital twins for data analysis. The review aims to serve as a valuable resource for informing natural resource management and enhancing environmental protection efforts through the application of RS technology.


Language: en

Keywords

Review; Remote sensing; Machine learning; Deep learning; Active fire detection

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print