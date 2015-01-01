Abstract

PURPOSE: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, most research has focused on the management of the acute symptoms of the disease. Yet some people tend to experience symptoms beyond the acute phase, defined as Post-COVID-19 Condition (PCC). This study aims to assess the impact of COVID-19 and PCC on anxiety and depression.



METHODS: This is a prospective longitudinal cohort study among the Belgian adult population with recent SARS-CoV-2 infection for which contact tracing was initiated. A total of 3127 people were followed-up just after their infection and three months later (from April 2021 to January 2022). Anxiety and depression were assessed at the two stages using the GAD-7 (Generalized Anxiety Disorder) and the PHQ-9 (Patient Health Questionnaire).



RESULTS: Three months after infection, participants with PCC (50%) had an increased probability of having both anxiety and depressive symptoms (p < 0.001). The proportion with anxiety and depressive symptoms at three months were significantly higher in people with PCC (11% and 19%) compared to people without persistent COVID symptoms (3.8% and 4.2%) and to a matched sub-sample not infected with SARS-CoV-2 (6.5% and 4.3%). Having at least one acute COVID-19 symptom (p < 0.001), experiencing financial loss following the infection (p < 0.001), and different PCC symptoms were associated with anxiety and depressive symptoms worsening over time.



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that three months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection, one in two people suffer from PCC with significant consequences for their mental health. Follow-up on mental health must therefore have an important place in people suffering from PCC.

Language: en