Journal Article

Citation

D'Hondt S, Gisle L, de Pauw R, Van Cauteren D, Demarest S, Drieskens S, Cornelissen L, De Ridder K, Charafeddine R, Smith P. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00127-024-02655-9

PMID

38819519

Abstract

PURPOSE: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, most research has focused on the management of the acute symptoms of the disease. Yet some people tend to experience symptoms beyond the acute phase, defined as Post-COVID-19 Condition (PCC). This study aims to assess the impact of COVID-19 and PCC on anxiety and depression.

METHODS: This is a prospective longitudinal cohort study among the Belgian adult population with recent SARS-CoV-2 infection for which contact tracing was initiated. A total of 3127 people were followed-up just after their infection and three months later (from April 2021 to January 2022). Anxiety and depression were assessed at the two stages using the GAD-7 (Generalized Anxiety Disorder) and the PHQ-9 (Patient Health Questionnaire).

RESULTS: Three months after infection, participants with PCC (50%) had an increased probability of having both anxiety and depressive symptoms (p < 0.001). The proportion with anxiety and depressive symptoms at three months were significantly higher in people with PCC (11% and 19%) compared to people without persistent COVID symptoms (3.8% and 4.2%) and to a matched sub-sample not infected with SARS-CoV-2 (6.5% and 4.3%). Having at least one acute COVID-19 symptom (p < 0.001), experiencing financial loss following the infection (p < 0.001), and different PCC symptoms were associated with anxiety and depressive symptoms worsening over time.

CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that three months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection, one in two people suffer from PCC with significant consequences for their mental health. Follow-up on mental health must therefore have an important place in people suffering from PCC.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Anxiety; Depression; Post COVID-19 condition

