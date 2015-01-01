|
Sels L, Homan SA, Reis HT, Horn AB, Revol J, Scholz U, Kowatsch T, Kleim B. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38822696
INTRODUCTION: Perceived responsiveness, or the extent to which one feels understood, validated and cared for by close others, plays a crucial role in people's well-being. Can this interpersonal process also protect people at risk? We assessed whether fluctuations in suicidal ideation were associated with fluctuations in the degree of perceived responsiveness that psychiatric patients (admitted in the context of suicide or indicating suicidal ideation) experienced in daily interactions immediately after discharge.
Language: en
suicidal ideation; hopelessness; suicidal thoughts; interpersonal theory of suicide; perceived responsiveness