Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-operative management is the standard of care for pediatric blunt splenic injury. The American Pediatric Surgical Association recommends intensive care unit monitoring only for grade IV/V blunt splenic injury; however, variation remains regarding this practice. We hypothesized that pediatric trauma patients with near-isolated grade III blunt splenic injuries admitted to a non-intensive care unit setting would have similar outcomes to those admitted to the intensive care unit.



METHODS: The 2017 to 2019 Trauma Quality Improvement Program database was queried for blunt pediatric trauma patients (≤16 years) with near-isolated grade III blunt splenic injuries. Patients with systolic blood pressure <90 mmHg or heart rate >90 were excluded. Pediatric trauma patients admitted to the intensive care unit were compared to non-intensive care unit admissions. The primary outcome was splenectomy. Bivariate analyses were performed.



RESULTS: Of 461 pediatric trauma patients with near-isolated grade III blunt splenic injuries, 186 (40.3%) were admitted to the intensive care unit. Intensive care unit patients were older than their non-intensive care unit counterparts (15 vs 14 years, P =.03). Intensive care unit and non-intensive care unit patients had a similar rate of splenectomy (0.5% vs 0.7%, P =.80) and time to surgery (19.7 vs 19.8 hours, P =.98). Patients admitted to the intensive care unit had a longer length of stay (4 vs 3 days, P <.001). There were no significant complications or deaths in either group.



CONCLUSION: This national analysis demonstrated that hemodynamically stable pediatric trauma patients with near-isolated grade III blunt splenic injuries admitted to the floor or intensive care unit had a similar rate of splenectomy without complications or deaths. This aligns with American Pediatric Surgical Association recommendations that pediatric trauma patients with grade III blunt splenic injuries be managed in non-intensive care unit settings. Widespread adoption is warranted and should lead to decreased healthcare expenditures.

