Abstract

Women who serve in the military are at high risk for experiencing military sexual trauma (MST) and intimate partner violence (IPV), both of which are associated with symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). To improve understanding of the psychological effects of experiencing multiple forms of interpersonal violence, it is important to identify the ways in which recent IPV experiences differentially increase the risk of specific PTSD symptom clusters for women with a history of MST. We aimed to identify if past-year IPV experiences mediate the relation between MST experiences and PTSD symptom clusters (i.e., intrusions, avoidance, negative alterations in cognitions/mood, hyperarousal) using structural equation modeling. A mail survey was administered to a sample of US female veterans at two time points 12 months apart. Among 198 participants, 108 women (54.5%) reported MST at Time 1, and 73 women (36.9%) reported IPV experiences in the past year at Time 2. PTSD symptom severity ranged from asymptomatic to beyond the diagnostic cutoff for a probable PTSD diagnosis. Past-year IPV experiences significantly mediated the association between MST history and PTSD avoidance symptoms, and MST history and PTSD negative alterations in cognitive/mood symptoms. No significant mediating effect was found for intrusion symptoms or hyperarousal symptoms. These findings can inform evidence-based practices for appropriate screening, assessment, detection, and intervention, including primary and secondary prevention efforts to instrumentally reduce future experiences of violence for female survivors of interpersonal violence.

