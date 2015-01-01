Abstract

A 4-year-old boy was referred to our tertiary hospital after a penetrating adnexal injury by a large-breed dog to the left orbital area. There was an increase in lacrimation, which was thought to be due to an inflammatory reaction. However, it was discovered that the lacrimation increased in the reverse-Trendelenburg position and with the Valsalva maneuver. Halo sign and beta transferrin test were positive, which led to the diagnosis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) fistula, and the patient was operated using a supraorbital craniotomy. A dural tear was visualized and sutured appropriately, then fibrin glue and an autologous dural graft were applied to the tear. The CSF oculorrhea stopped postoperatively, and the patient was discharged after 10 days of follow-up. The patient had no recurrent CSF leakage at 4-year follow-up. Although CSF oculorrhea is rare and may be difficult to discern from lacrimation, the presence of pneumocephalus and halo sign should suggest fistula repair.

