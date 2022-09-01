|
Citation
|
Danon M, Duriez P, Gorwood P. Encephale (1974) 2024; 50(1): 4-10.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36411120
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Co-occurrence of Anorexia Nervosa (AN) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) is frequent (8%-40%) and associated with specificities that impact the treatment process. Lifetime history of suicide attempt (HAS), substance use disorder (SUD) and the binge-purging subtype (B-P) might be good markers of such comorbidity. We made the hypothesis that in patients with AN, the presence of HAS, SUD and B-P have sufficient predictive power to efficiently detect an associated BPD comorbidity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Comorbidity; Pilot Projects; Borderline personality disorder; Anorexia nervosa; *Anorexia Nervosa/complications/epidemiology; *Borderline Personality Disorder/complications/diagnosis/epidemiology; *Feeding and Eating Disorders/complications; *Substance-Related Disorders/complications/epidemiology/psychology; Anorexie mentale; Trouble de la personnalité borderline