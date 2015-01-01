Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Merchant ships represent a peculiar working environment with several challenges and risks. The specific situation on board of ships may affect the mental health of seafarers more remarkably than ashore workers.



CONTENT: A systematic review of the literature has been carried out to identify the main causes of mood disorders among seafarers and the impact that these disorders have on their health. This review has analyzed the scientific literature published between January 2006 and December 2021 using the search engines PubMed, Web of Science (WoS) and Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL).



SUMMARY: Social isolation, distance from families, fatigue, stress and long work shifts represent the main causes of mood disorders among seafarers.



OUTLOOK: Strategies aimed at improving conditions of cohabitation on board, and a greater consideration of these problems are key for improving the mental health of workers at sea.

Language: en