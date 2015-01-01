Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality continues to be the second leading cause of adolescent death. Nurses are in a prime position to address the emotional pain associated with adolescent suicidality but report skepticism and discomfort. Moreover, spirituality is identified as a protective factor against suicidality, yet a gap exists related to exploring spirituality within the context of the emotional pain associated with adolescent suicidality. Building awareness of adolescents' spirituality and emotional pain associated with suicidality is essential to address nurse skepticism and discomfort.



AIMS: The purpose of this study was to explore young adults' experiences of suicide attempt(s) during adolescence in the context of spirituality using a case study application of participant narratives to Minton and Antonen's B.L.E.S.S. acronym.



METHOD: A multiple-case study design was used to provide an alternative perspective for understanding adolescent suicidality from a spiritual context. Reed's theory of self-transcendence and the B.L.E.S.S. acronym guided the analysis and interpretation. Convenience online sampling resulted in six adult participants who provided email narratives of their adolescent experiences. Email data collection was guided by Fritz and Vandermause. Analysis of participant narratives followed the protocol of Baxter and Jack.



RESULTS: Participant's narratives revealed self-transcendence that paralleled the five truths about emotional pain and spirituality inherent in the B.L.E.S.S. acronym.



CONCLUSION: This case study provides nurses a guide for counteracting the barriers of skepticism and stigma to promote help-seeking behavior associated with adolescent suicidality. Further research is needed for the application of the B.L.E.S.S. acronym with other population samples.

Language: en