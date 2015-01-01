|
Citation
|
Melkam M, Fentahun S, Rtbey G, Andualem F, Nakie G, Tinsae T, Kassa MA, Fente BM. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1476.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38824543
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence is a human rights violation that often involves violence against women, which appears to be the most prevalent type of abuse. Intimate partner violence is a major global public health issue that includes physical, emotional, and sexual violence. The prevalence of intimate partner violence in Africa is high. The burden of intimate partner violence among reproductive-age women is high in Kenya. Therefore, the main aim of this study is to determine the associated factors of intimate partner violence among reproductive-age women at the individual and community level from the recent Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) 2022 data of Kenya.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Socioeconomic Factors; Adolescent; Young Adult; Prevalence; Intimate partner violence; Kenya; Demographic; Health survey; *Health Surveys; *Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data; *Multilevel Analysis; Kenya/epidemiology; Sociodemographic Factors