BACKGROUND: Globally, the counting of deaths based on gender identity and sexual orientation has been a challenge for health systems. In most cases, non-governmental organizations have dedicated themselves to this work. Despite these efforts in generating information, the scarcity of official data presents significant limitations in policy formulation and actions guided by population needs. Therefore, this manuscript aims to evaluate the accuracy, potential, and limits of probabilistic data relationships to yield information on deaths according to gender identity and sexual orientation in the State of Rio de Janeiro.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Epidemiology; Death Certificates; Probability; Sexual orientation; Gender identity; Brazil/epidemiology; Data Accuracy; *Gender Identity; *Sexual Behavior/statistics & numerical data; Medical Record Linkage; Mortality records