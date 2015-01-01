|
Ibrahim H, Goessmann K, Neuner F, Iffland B. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e319.
38824574
BACKGROUND: Childhood victimization has been associated with long-term psychological effects and an increased risk of being victimized in later life. Previous research has primarily focused on sexual abuse during childhood, and a wide range of consequences have been identified. However, a significant gap remains in our understanding of the complex interaction between different forms of childhood abuse and violence in later life, particularly in the context of broader social stressors such as armed conflict and displacement.
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Childhood trauma; Young Adult; Intimate partner violence; Childhood maltreatment; Iraq; Emotional violence; Armed conflict; *Crime Victims/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Refugees/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adult Survivors of Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Armed Conflicts/psychology; Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Displaced women; Refugee Camps