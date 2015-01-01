|
Citation
|
Shafiei SB, Shadpour S, Shafqat A. Brain Res. Bull. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38825253
|
Abstract
|
Electroencephalogram (EEG) represents an effective, non-invasive technology to study mental workload. However, volume conduction, a common EEG artifact, influences functional connectivity analysis of EEG data. EEG coherence has been used traditionally to investigate functional connectivity between brain areas associated with mental workload, while weighted Phase Lag Index (wPLI) is a measure that improves on coherence by reducing susceptibility to volume conduction, a common EEG artifact. The goal of this study was to compare two methods of functional connectivity analysis, wPLI and coherence, in the context of mental workload evaluation. The study involved model development for mental workload domains and comparing their performance using coherence-based features, wPLI-based features, and a combination of both. Generalized linear mixed-effects model (GLMM) with the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) feature selection method was used for model development.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
coherence; Robot-assisted Surgery; surgical simulator; weighted phase lag index